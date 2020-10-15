Ill-wishers trying to disrupt Tehran-Baku ties: Embassy

In recent days, despite the clear positions announced by high-ranking officials of Iran, the enemies and ill-wishers of Azerbaijan Republic and Iran have always sought to achieve their sinister goals in order to disrupt cordial relations between the two countries, it added.

The embassy hereby declares that the recent rumors about the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the conflict between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia are sheer lies and are baseless, the Embassy press service said, noting that the ill-wishers of the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan are trying to deceive the public opinion and hide the facts by launching evil media campaign.

The Embassy reiterated that Iran and Azerbaijan Republic are friendly and brotherly nations and that friendship and brotherhood will exist forever and no one can disrupt it.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish