Oct 15, 2020, 12:11 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84076520
0 Persons

Tags

Spain extradites Sarmayeh Bank's former managing director to Iran

Spain extradites Sarmayeh Bank's former managing director to Iran

Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA – Former managing director of Iran's Sarmayeh Bank Ali Reza Heydarabadipour who had fled the country during the preliminary investigation has been arrested by the Spanish police in cooperation with the Interpol police of Iran and extradited to the country.

This is the first time an economic prime suspect has been deported and extradited from Europe.

Heydarabadipour has two major corruption cases. He was accused of disrupting the economic system by betraying the trust and acquiring illicit property, and was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison during the trial of some managers of Sarmayeh Bank in the Third Branch of the Special Court for Investigating Crimes in the Country's Economic System.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 11 =