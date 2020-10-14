Spain extradites Sarmayeh Bank's former managing director to Iran

This is the first time an economic prime suspect has been deported and extradited from Europe.

Heydarabadipour has two major corruption cases. He was accused of disrupting the economic system by betraying the trust and acquiring illicit property, and was sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison during the trial of some managers of Sarmayeh Bank in the Third Branch of the Special Court for Investigating Crimes in the Country's Economic System.

