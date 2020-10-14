Oct 14, 2020, 10:57 PM
Head of Afghan High Peace Council due in Tehran

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA -- Chairman of Afghan Peace Council Abdullah Abdullah is scheduled to visit Tehran on October 18, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh late on Wednesday.

He further noted that Abdullah will travel to Tehran at the head of a delegation comprising officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation, members of the Afghan National Assembly and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the three-day visit, Abdullah will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

