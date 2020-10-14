Head of Afghan High Peace Council due in Tehran

He further noted that Abdullah will travel to Tehran at the head of a delegation comprising officials from the High Council for National Reconciliation, members of the Afghan National Assembly and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the three-day visit, Abdullah will hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

8072**2050

