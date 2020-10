"US presidents have long used Iran as campaign cudgel," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"But we're reaching new lows: One day, @realdonaldtrump expresses wishful fantasies of a call from Tehran. The next, he spreads wild conspiracy theories from a fake account run by a terrorist cult. #MAGA one tweet at a time," he added.

