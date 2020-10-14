FM Spox terms violation of Iranian diplomat’s immunity in Belgium unacceptable

In reaction to a Reuters news report on an Iranian diplomat, he noted that the countries involved in the case are accountable for violating the rights of Iran’s diplomat.

He rejected the claims made by Reuters and some European media outlets that the detained Iranian diplomat had warned the Belgian authorities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman termed the measure as a superficial news story, adding that such unfounded news would be published for future exploitation.

Iran regards the detention of Assadollah Assadi as an unlawful act and a violation of international law and the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Iran has already formally issued its strong objections to the authorities of the relevant European governments.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that Iran reserves the right to respond proportionately to this end.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish