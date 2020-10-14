Iran exports to Africa stand at $2 million

Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries said on Wednesday meeting that the most important problems in exporting materials, equipment, and construction supplies to African countries are the issue of money return, regular and competitive transportation, unknown African markets, difficulty in communicating with African parties, and high risks of presence in these countries, according to the report by the Trade Promotion Organization.

Piltan added that African countries in the field of products such as wire and cable, ceramic tile, flat glass, building stone, switches and sockets, porcelain and ceramics, sanitary valves, tubs and showers, dishwashers, doors and windows, chandeliers, pipe sinks, and profiles are imported about 10 billion dollars from different countries of the world.

According to IRNA, the introduction of services and facilities provided by Iran Trade Promotion Organization, ways to identify and how to enter the market of the mentioned products in African countries, the topics and problems of private companies in the field of entering the African market, and the introduction of services provided by shipping companies to merchants and the possibility of setting up a regular line to the ports of South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and West Africa in the near future were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

