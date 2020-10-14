Oct 14, 2020, 2:42 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 279 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA - Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 279 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 29,349.

Some 4,830 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,237 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 414,831 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,609 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 4,398,723 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

