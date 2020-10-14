Tehran to host 7th Iran-Qatar joint commission

Ardakanian and Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari have agreed to hold joint commission meeting by the end of 2020 via video conference.

At the conversation, the two stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation.

The two also called for finalization of mutual agreements.

Further, Qatari minister invited Ardakanian to travel to Doha in first days of November.

In a related development, Ardakanian and his Qatari counterpart Saad Sherida Al-Kaab held talks through a video conference in September on cooperation in electricity network connection.

1483**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish