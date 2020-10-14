Official: Iran ready to share judicial experiences with Austria

Speaking in a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz, both he discussed bilateral cooperation capacities in legal and judicial fields.

Baqeri-Kani criticized some Western governments' supports for the Zionist and Saudi regimes which are responsible for killing thousands of innocent people in Palestine and Yemen by advanced military equipments.

He also condemned their fraudulent approach in supporting human rights.

He advised Western supporters of Zionist and Saudi regimes to consider human rights in their human rights policies and not to extrapolate their illegitimate interests to behaving people.

Elaborating on Iran-West different human rights view point, Baqeri-Kani said Western countries view is rooted in their policies but Iranian human rights principles identifies policies of the country.

Accordingly, despite human rights claimants' pressures, Iran is proudly supporting oppressed people of Palestine and Yemen.

Those countries which impose the most serious sanctions against Iranians and threaten their life and health cannot claim for human rights, he noted.

Scholz, for his part, extended readiness for developing judicial cooperation with Iran.

Iran and Austria enjoy historical relations which are based on mutual confidence, he added.

No country is capable of such a rapid economic growth as Iran which is due to the country's young and active natural resources and determination for promotion, the Ambassador noted.

