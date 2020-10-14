Iran ready to expand judicial ties with Austria: Official

In a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Iran Stefan Scholz, Ali Bagheri Kaniboth reviewed bilateral cooperation capacities in the legal and judicial fields of the two countries.

He said in a reference to the behavioral and speech conflict of some western governments on human rights that western countries who support the Zionists and the Zionist Regime, should consider human rights in their human rights policies and not always consider their illegitimate interests as the criterion of dealing with humans.

The countries that have put the most severe sanctions without any exceptions on Iranians, cannot claim human rights, Bagheri Kani added.

The deputy of international affairs of the Judicial System further said that it is surprising that countries that enjoy boycotting the Iranian nation and increasing the pressure of sanctions every day , and do not even have mercy on the innocent children, how do they face human rights in the face of Iranians.

Austrian Ambassador to Iran too, in this meeting announcing his country's readiness to expand judicial cooperation between the two countries, said that Austria and Iran enjoy historic and extraordinary relations based on mutual trust.

No country can grow as fast as Iran in the post-Coronavirus Pandemic, because no country like Iran has a young and active population of natural resources.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish