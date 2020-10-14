Iran leaps in greenhouse cultivation

East Azarbaijan in northwest Iran is one of the Iranian provinces that pioneer in greenhouse industry.

Based on recent statistics and information, greenhouse cultivation in East Azarbaijan has experienced four-fold growth.

Agricultural experts believe that essential measures including correct plant nutrition methods and making use of new techniques to make the most of soil capacities should be taken to earn from this industry.

Due to using pure seed in the process of greenhouse cultivation and its high quality in Iran, all in the country are interested in the products which also have capacity to be exported.

Currently, over 15,000 hectares of greenhouse have been created in Iran, while the figure is expected to increase in the future.

