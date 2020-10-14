Iran, Mauritania keen on defense cooperation

Both sides underlined the importance of fighting terrorism in Sahel.

Emam Jomeh expressed Iran's support for G5 Sahel and issues of mutual interests.

G5 Sahel or G5S is an institutional framework for coordination of regional cooperation in development policies and security matters in west Africa. It was formed on 16 February 2014 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, at a summit of five Sahel countries: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish