Oct 14, 2020, 10:47 AM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 84075436
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Mauritania keen on defense cooperation

Iran, Mauritania keen on defense cooperation

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA - Iranian Ambassador to Nouakchott Amir Ali Emam-Jomeh said in a meeting with Defense Minister of Mauritania Hanena Ould Sidi that Iran is willing to develop defense cooperation with Mauritania.

Both sides underlined the importance of fighting terrorism in Sahel.

Emam Jomeh expressed Iran's support for G5 Sahel and issues of mutual interests.

G5 Sahel or G5S  is an institutional framework for coordination of regional cooperation in development policies and security matters in west Africa. It was formed on 16 February 2014 in Nouakchott, Mauritania, at a summit of five Sahel countries: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =