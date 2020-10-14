"Thus said Zarathustra" to go on stage in Zagreb

The Zagreb Symphony Orchestra announced on Wednesday that Ali Rahbari (Iranian Composer) will go on stage Friday, October 23 in the city of Zagreb, Croatia.

Iranian musician Ali Rahbari said in an interview with IRNA that the singer will be Iran's Reza Fekri, and the orchestra will accompany the Zagreb Philharmonic, which is going to sing in Persian this time.

He added that the Minister of Culture and Foreign Affairs of Croatia, the mayor of Zagreb, Iran's ambassador to Croatia, and some of the country's political and cultural officials are the guests of the Zagreb orchestra concert.

Maestro Rahbari is a graduate of the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. He was the conductor of symphony orchestras in Brussels, Prague, Zagreb and Tehran, and has won several international gold and silver medals. Rahbari led the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in 1979 and served as assistant to Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan (1908-1989).

On March 2, 2018, accompanied by Turkey’s National Orchestra, he joined Croatian horn player Radovan Vlatković to stage a concert in Antalya, where they performed pieces by German composers Johannes Brahms and Richard Strauss as well as pieces by Austrian composer Joseph Hayden.

