Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 14

- Germany reiterates commitment to JCPOA, regrets US withdrawal

Germany voiced its support for a multilateral nuclear agreement signed between Iran and world powers in 2015, saying the United States’ move to pull out of the agreement is “regrettable.”

In a post on its Twitter page on Monday, Germany’s mission to the United Nations said Berlin “remains fully committed to preservation & full implementation” of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the accord.

- Iran’s power plant capacity to increase by 1,000MW

The chief executive of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company said that 1,000 megawatts of electricity will be added to the installed capacity of Iran’s power plants by the end of the current Iranian year.

Mohsen Tarztalab noted that the electricity generation capacity of the country’s power plants will exceed 85,000 megawatts by March 20, 2021.

- Iran to Invest Most in Gas Projects in 24 Years

Investment in natural gas projects across the Middle East and North Africa will rise, even as the coronavirus pandemic damps demand for the fuel, according to Arab Petroleum Investments Corp.

Gas projects planned or under development in the region will require around $211 billion in investment between 2020 and 2024, the multilateral lender said in a statement.

- Iran, Mali Friendly Called Off Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Iran’s friendly match against Mali national football team was called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

Team Melli, who traveled to Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, had been scheduled to meet the African team but the match was canceled after several Malian players tested positive for COVID-19.

- Rouhani: Iran Must Access Its Funds Abroad

Iran has stepped up efforts to use its foreign currency reserve assets frozen in other countries despite the U.S. pressures, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Rouhani stressed the need to have access to and use the foreign currency resources that have been blocked outside the country. After hearing a report from the governor of the Central Bank of Iran about the results of his visit to Iraq, Rouhani said Iran’s use of funds held in other countries has increased although the US sanctions have obstructed the country’s economic interaction.

- Iron ore concentrate output up 4% in H1

Iran produced 24.6 million tons of iron ore concentrate during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), which was four percent higher than the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

Also, the monthly iron ore concentrate output during the sixth month of this year has risen six percent on an annual basis.

The country produced 4.248 million tons of the product in the sixth month of the present year, while the figure was 4.014 million tons in the same month of the previous year.

- Iran determined to become fully independent in railway industry

After the U.S. imposed a new round of sanctions on the Iranian economy, a national determination was formed inside Iran for empowering its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Since then, the national will for independence has become stronger and the Iranian industry has invigorated production in different sectors.

- Gasoline export to Iraqi Kurdistan resumed

During a meeting between some officials from Iran’s western Kordestan province and Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Monday, the two sides made an agreement on the direct transportation of fuel from Iran to Kurdistan through Bashmaq border, IRNA reported.

It was decided that at the first stage the tankers carrying gasoline, which were stopped at the borderline, can unload their consignments in Kurdistan, and then those tankers carrying oil and gas oil unload their consignments at Bashmaq.

