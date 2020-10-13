Oct 13, 2020, 2:42 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 254 more in Iran

Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA – Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday that some 254 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 254 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 29,070.

Some 4,108  new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,949  of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 508,389  Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 411,840  of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,570  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,369,622  coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

