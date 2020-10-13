Official: COVID-19 kills 254 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday that with the 254 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 29,070.

Some 4,108 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,949 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 508,389 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 411,840 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,570 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,369,622 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish