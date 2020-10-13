Rouhani: Iran prioritizes relations with neighbors, Eurasian states

The country should make special planning for fostering those relations in economic, energy and technological issues, President Rouhani said at a meeting held in Tehran focusing on the issue of economy.

Iranian government is after acceleration of following up implementation of agreements with regional countries, the president said underling the importance of activating joint economic commission meetings.

He further said the issue of export is of paramount importance.

Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, who was present in the today meeting, presented a report on the efforts taken to make use of the country's foreign assets and the recent travel to Iraq.

About Hemmati's report, the president stressed the importance of having access to Iranian assets blocked out of the country.

Although the US sanctions have created difficult conditions for economic transactions, efforts to use the assets have been fruitful, President Rouhani noted.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif elaborated in the today meeting on his recent visit to China.

As Zarif said, the two countries have reached agreement on financial transactions.

At the end of the meeting, the president highlighted cooperation with EAEU member states and said such cooperation is very important in terms of economic issues.

Iran due to its good geographical position can be a proper pathway for transit of EAEU countries' products, the president concluded.

From 2015, EAEU with five members, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia started work to take economic policies on free trade agreements with other states.

Currently, Iran's, Vietnam's and Singapore's agreements with EAEU are temporary.

Experts believe that all-out cooperation with EAEU will prepare considerable opportunities for Iran to enhance regional trade and increase its non-oil exports.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish