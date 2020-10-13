Iran never halted regular oil production despite COVID19 pandemic: Minister

The medical staff of the country is honored and appreciated by the people of Iran, Zangeneh said in the ceremony to donate 141 ventilators to coronavirus patients in the oil-rich parts of the country.

Zangeneh said that from the very beginning of the epidemic Ministry of Petroleum announced that it cannot shut down activities because they are vital and sensitive.

Saying if oil output and natural gas production stop, electricity cannot be produced either, he added the staff of the oil industry spared no efforts to reduce pains and sufferings of Iranians.

He also said that the US says the sanctions have not targeted the people, but medicine and food are for the people.

