Oct 13, 2020, 10:43 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84074208
0 Persons

Tags

Azeri or Armenian drone crashes on northwestern Iran

Azeri or Armenian drone crashes on northwestern Iran

Ardebil, Oct 13, IRNA – A drone crashed in border county of Parsabad-Moghan in northwestern Iranian province of Ardebil on Tuesday morning.

Local sources say that the drone may belong to the Azeri Army or the Armenian involved in conflict since two weeks ago beyond the Iranian borders.

updating….

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 3 =