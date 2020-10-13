Iran, responsible neighbor to Afghanistan

Over the past 40 years, Iran has been a generous and perfect host to millions of Afghan immigrants whose role in the Afghan reconstruction has been prominent in recent two decades.

In case of education, over 470,000 Afghan students are studying in Iran's state schools. Near 300,000 of those students are being taught at elementary schools.

Thousand others are studying at Iranian universities and pursuing BA, MA and PhD in different fields.

Many Afghan refugees have got technical training in Iran, the training which helped them play key role in renovation and reconstruction of Afghanistan during the post-Taliban era.

Majority of Afghan people believe that Iran has been a sincere host and showed exemplary behavior towards the Afghan immigrants.

Deputy head of Center for International Affairs and Schools Abroad Mitra Teymouri said in an interview with Kabul-based Ariana Television Network that Iran offered generous vocational and educational services to Afghan refugees and immigrants.

Although international help has been small, Iran continued offering educational services to Afghan students residing in Iran, Teymouri said referring to high cost Iranian government bore in line with providing such services.

Teymouri also pointed to her talks with caretaker of Afghanistan's Minister of Education Rangina Hamidi and said the two have stressed the need to develop educational, cultural and scientific cooperation.

Hamidi believes that many Afghan students are studying in Iran witnessing generous manner offered by the host country.

Mohammad Ali Jafari- an Afghan teacher who studied MA in Iran- told IRNA on October 13 that grave impacts of Iran's services can be clearly seen at Afghan schools and universities.

The generation educated in Iran and returned to Afghanistan has brought about important changes to improve Afghan situation, the teacher said.

He added that today, most of the professors who teach at Afghan private universities are graduates of Iranian universities.

According to Jafari, Iran has acted as a responsible neighbor to Afghanistan.

Experts believe that Iran and Afghanistan which enjoy considerable commonalities in language and culture are of good neighborly relationship.

