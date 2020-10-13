Over 105k tons of basic items imported via Bushehr customs

Speaking to reporters, Ghareh Beigi said the imported products mostly included rice, corn, tea, lentil, sunflower seed, sesame, tyre and production line spare parts.

He added that 247,325 tons of products worth $508m have been imported through customs of the province during the same period.

These products were mostly banana, industrial valves, cloth, fittings and battery, he noted.

The products were imported from Germany, China, UAE, India, Philippines, Ecuador, Spain, South Korea, Italy and Russia.

Ghareh Beigi went on to say that about 11,632,000 tons goods worth $2,469,761,000 have been exported through Bushehr customs.

The exported products were petrochemicals, agricultural urea fertilizer and minerals, he said.

These items were exported to China, UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, Brazil, India, Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.

