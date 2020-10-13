Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 13

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to turn ‘maximum pressure’ into US ‘maximum disgrace

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday called US efforts and sanctions against Iran as manifestation of atrocity and “truly criminal,” but said the Islamic Republic will continue to resist until it brings as much disgrace upon Washington as possible.

- World Bank to consider Iran’s improved climate for business in 2021: ICCIMA

A report on the website of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) said that that the World Bank would consider progress made by Iran in carrying out economic reforms in its 2021 version of Doing Business, a report which ranks countries based on the level of attractiveness for business investment.

-Daily output of SP refinery at over 40,000 bpd: Official

The Eleventh Refinery of South Pars Gas Field produces over 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gas condensates, announced the managing director of the refinery on Monday.

Mohammad Saeidian said that according to plans, the output of the refinery will hit its nominal capacity of 50,000 bpd.

The refinery receives 1.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, said the official, noting that by the end of current Iranian year (March 20, 2021) the figure will increase by 20%.]

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Hemmati: Iraq Agrees to Release Iranian Money

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Monday Iran and Iraq had reached an agreement on the release of Iranian assets held in the Arab country. Hemmati arrived here early in the day to discuss the release of several billion dollars of the Iranian money from sales of gas and electricity which the country cannot repatriate because of U.S. sanctions.

- Iranian Vaccine to Undergo Human Tests Soon

Iran’s health minister said Monday a homegrown vaccine for the coronavirus infection will undergo human tests within the next couple of weeks.

In comments on the sidelines of the virtual 67th session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Saeed Namaki said Iran has made good progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine, which has been tested on monkeys.

- IRGC Kills Three Terrorists in Western Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces have killed three terrorists during two "complicated” operations in the western province of Kordestan, which borders Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

A statement by the IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base said on Monday that three terrorists were also injured in those operations, which were carried out last week, in the cities of Kamyaran and Marivan.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran on the way toward developing general aviation

Having the oldest airline in West Asia and second oldest in Asia, Iran started developing its aviation industry nearly 80 years ago and this industry is still improving in the country, however, despite its long history general aviation (GA) in Iran has been almost completely neglected.

General aviation represents all civil aviation aircraft operations other than a commercial air transport or an aerial work operation. This field is in fact the most important sector in many countries’ civil aviation operations and services since it comprises a wide range of areas that would bring millions of dollars into the countries’ economies.

- Steel ingot production rises 7% in H1

Production of steel ingot in Iran increased seven percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Over 11.242 million tons of steel ingot was produced during the six-month period of the present year.

- Iranian biotechnology ranks 12th in world, first in West Asia

Iran is ranked 12th in the world and first in West Asia in terms of biotechnology, as 9.5 percent of the income of knowledge-based companies and more than 60 percent of their exports are related to biotechnology.

Foreign exchange savings of $1 billion per year by producing 22 biopharmaceuticals, gaining the first rank in biotechnology products and vaccines in West Asia, and the presence among the top five biotechnology producers in Asia are among the country’s achievements, Mostafa Ghanei, secretary of the biotechnology development office of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, said on Monday.

