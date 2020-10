Hemmati noted that Iran has significant financial resources in the Iraqi banks as a result of exporting electricity and gas to the country.

He said that during his ongoing visit to Baghdad the Iraqi officials have assured him to release the frozen assets of Iran.

Hemmati, heading a delegation, arrived in Baghdad on Monday to confer with Iraqi officials and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

7129**2050

