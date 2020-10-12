Trump's withdrawal from JCPOA hits world peace, security: Political analyst

Referring to whether the United States has become safer with Trump's departure from JCPOA and the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Mousavian said, "I believe America's security has diminished. The Non-proliferation of nuclear weapons is an integral part of global security. The JCPOA is the most comprehensive and complete document in the history of nuclear non-proliferation. By destroying the JCPOA, Trump has dealt a major blow to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and global peace and security. "

He added that "it is true that, Trump has caused billions of dollars in economic damage to Iran by imposing the most extensive sanctions, but with his withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran expanded its range of nuclear activities and enrichment, which the Americans themselves consider it as contrary to the US security."

"All US security and military agencies believe that with Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA, cyber warfare between the two countries has expanded, proving that security threats against the United States have increased," he further noted.

He went on to say that "the current trend of increasing US hostilities against Iran will not help US security, regional peace, and stability".

"Iran is an important regional power, and the United States is a global power, and until the cooperation of these two powers is realized, there will be no hope of resolving the regional crises," he added.

