Iran strongly blasts unlawful US sanctions

Iran called on Western states not to be partners with the United States in crimes against humanity, the statement said.

The US has intensified its cruel, unlawful, and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian nation, it noted.

Supporting the US sanctions by some European countries and creating many barriers to the import and export of petroleum products, as well as financial and banking transfers, have hampered Iran's normal economic, financial, and banking relations, the statement said.

Moreover, the sanctions have created problems for Iran in the fields of purchasing drugs, medicines, diagnostic kits, and laboratory equipment in the pandemic era, it further noted.

The US has already committed crimes against humanity by unilaterally pulling out of the JCPOA and imposing the strongest sanctions against Iran, it said.

The US in various periods such as floods, earthquakes and coronavirus, as well as the assassination of commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, had shown varied aspects of crime in the right of independent nations, it added.

