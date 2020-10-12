President Rouhani congratulates Tajik counterpart on reelction

In his message, Rouhani congratulated Emomali Rahmon on his reelection as president of Tajikistan.

He assured that allout relations between Tehran and Dushanbe will continue in line with common interests and strengthening regional peace and stability.

He wished health and success for Tajik counterpart and dignity for people of Tajikistan.

The four years of cold ties of Iran and Tajikistan started to warm up when the Tajik foreign minister visited Tehran.

Analysts say that the relations are of great importance and can in the long-run have positive impacts serving the interests of the region.

Because Iran has had issues with the West and because it needed to break its economic and geopolitical sanctions, since the independence of the central Asian countries, Iran has always been interested to have good ties with them.

Therefore, Tajikistan that has the cultural and linguistic proximity with Iran has traditionally been especially important for Iranian diplomacy in the region.

On September 9, President Rouhani sent a congratulatory note to his Tajik counterpart on the occasion of independence of Tajikistan saying, "With regard to the common culture and language, the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to develop and deepen relations between the two countries in all bilateral and multilateral fields."

“In the current situation caused by the global crisis of coronavirus, it is necessary for the officials of the two countries to work harder and interact with each other to develop cooperation in order to solve the economic problems of the region and share experiences in fighting the pandemic.”

