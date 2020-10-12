Oct 12, 2020, 2:28 PM
Another single day record of COVID-19 death toll in Iran

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA – Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday that another 272 Iranians have succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Monday that with the 272 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 28,816.

Some 4,206 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,063 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 504,281 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 409,121 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some  4,533  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that  4,340,831 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

