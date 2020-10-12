Kabul hails Iran's strong stance on Afghanistan's peace procedure

Speaking in the opening of the joint border commission on Sunday evening, Nab said the session that was held after seven years was a valuable step for the expansion of cooperation and solving some problems.

He wanted both countries’ delegations to use the friendly and positive atmosphere in different fields to reach a new and effective agreement.

Expressing happiness for holding the meeting, Iran’s Ambassador in Kabul Bahador Aminian said the meeting will discuss the most necessary and the most practical parts of the relations between the two neighboring countries.

He hoped that the meeting would be able to solve a big part of the problems that impede border trade.

He went on to say that more serious issues, such as drug and human trafficking, should be considered as well.

