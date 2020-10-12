Refinery at South Pars produces 40,000 bpd gas condensate

The refinery which is a fully Iranian-made will start operation soon, Mohammad Saeedian has announced on Monday.

Based on the planning, the refinery should produce 50 million cubic meters of gas a day, while the figure is currently over 35 million cubic meters, the official said.

Iran's gas exports have increased after growth made in production of gas in South Pars.

Iran currently exports an average of 80 million cubic meters gas a day.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish