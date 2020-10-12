Oct 12, 2020, 12:22 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84073131
0 Persons

Tags

Refinery at South Pars produces 40,000 bpd gas condensate

Refinery at South Pars produces 40,000 bpd gas condensate

Tehran, Oct 12, IRNA – Operator of 11th refinery at Phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field, the world’s largest gas field in southern Iran, produces 40,000 bpd gas condensate.

The refinery which is a fully Iranian-made will start operation soon, Mohammad Saeedian has announced on Monday.

Based on the planning, the refinery should produce 50 million cubic meters of gas a day, while the figure is currently over 35 million cubic meters, the official said.

Iran's gas exports have increased after growth made in production of gas in South Pars.

Iran currently exports an average of 80 million cubic meters gas a day.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 13 =