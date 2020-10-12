FM spox terms day of arms embargo removal as "day of US defeat"

October 18 will be the day of US defeat, Khatibzadeh said at his weekly press briefing in Tehran.

Despite its bullying and deceit, the US could not achieve its goals against Iran, the spokesman stressed.

In September, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, too, said that the US President Donald Trump's efforts to hinder the removal of the arms embargo on Iran in October 2020 will bear no results as the resolution proposed to the UN Security Council by the US administration seeking an extension of the arms embargo on Iran was almost unanimously rejected by the member states.

President Rouhani described the US failure as humiliating.

Updating…

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish