Rouhani congratulates Spain on National Day

In his message to Felipe VI, Rouhani said Tehran and Madrid enjoy close relations which supports friendship between two nations and reinforcing joint relations.

In his message to Pedro Sánchez, he said developing constructive interaction with Spain as an important country in the EU based on mutual respect is among Iran’s priorities.

Rouhani wished health and success for people of Spain.

The Fiesta Nacional de España is the national day of Spain. It is held annually on October 12 and is a national holiday. It commemorates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus's first arrival in the Americas, a day also celebrated in other countries.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish