North Khorasan province exports over $34m of goods

Deputy Director for trade and development affairs of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of North Khorasan Province Amin Qorbani told IRNA that most of the goods were exported to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Georgia, and Albania.

Qorbani said that the value and the weight of the export have increased by 33.7% and 23.7% respectively compared to the same period last year.

He said that in the same period 2,600 tons of goods with the value of $22.4 million has been imported to the province, which show an increase of 60% and 13% respectively in terms of value and weight.

Qorbani added that production line machinery have been the biggest import of the province.

He said that with 400 industrial and manufacturing units, North Khorasan stands 10th among Iran’s 31 provinces.

