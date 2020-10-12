Iran urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to observe ceasefire

He also called on both countries to respect each other's territorial integrity and leave occupied cities.

About two weeks ago, Azerbaijan and Armenia came into a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Iran has repeatedly asked for settlement of the conflict and urged cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Khatibzadeh further expressed regret over violation of ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan and condemned rocket attacks on residential units and civilian infrastructures as well as massacre of civilians.

The spokesman further expressed sympathy with the families of the victims.

Khatibzadeh said Iran is ready to facilitate the process of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a sustainable peace in the region.

Dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992.

Two days ago, Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers through Russia's mediation agreed on a ceasefire but continuation of conflicts suggests the agreement is fragile.

