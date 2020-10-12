Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 12

*** IRAN DAILY

- China calls for new Mideast forum, backs Iran nuclear deal

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart during which he reiterated Beijing’s support for Tehran.

Wang and Mohammad Javad Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, a rebuke of the United States for abandoning the accord during their Saturday meeting in China’s southwestern Tengchong city.

- President Rouhani orders formation of committee to boost trade with neighbors

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the formation of a committee comprising multiple organizations tasked with facilitating and promoting trade with neighboring states.

Addressing a Sunday session of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Rouhani was briefed on the latest status of trade exchanges and commercial interaction with neighbors.

- Iran, Afghanistan to connect railway networks soon: Minister

Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami announced on Sunday that by opening the Khaf-Herat railway, the railway networks of the two countries will be connected next (Iranian) month (October 22-November 20).

Talking on the sidelines of Self-Sufficiency in Rail Industry in Tehran, the minister added that the four provinces of Ardebil, Kurdestan, North Khorasan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari will also join the national railway network by September 2021.

- Minister: Iran to Make Masks Mandatory

Iran announced on Sunday its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus with 251 confirmed dead, the same day local media reported two senior officials had been infected.

Health Ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari said the total confirmed death toll now stands at 28,544, making Iran the hardest-hit country in the region. Iran had just recently recorded its highest daily death toll four days earlier with 239 new fatalities.

- Diabate, Mirzaei, Khalilzadeh Nominated for ACL 2020 Goal of the West

Goals of Esteghlal forward Cheick Diabate, Sepahan winger Reza Mirzaei and Persepolis center back Shoja Khalilzadeh have been nominated for AFC Champions League 2020 Goal of the West.

After the first two rounds of fixtures of the 2020 AFC Champions League (WEST) took place back in February, Asian fans were treated to a feast of football upon the tournament’s resumption in Qatar in September.

Looking back at the West Asia section of the draw from the opening Matchday eight months ago, the-AFC.com has selected 10 of the best goals and asks the fans to tell it which one they like best.

U.S. seeks to block Iran exports through sanctions

The new U.S. sanctions on Iran, which targeted a number of Iranian banks, are intended to prevent Iran from boosting its exports, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Sunday.

“A few days ago, they once again imposed sanctions on our banks, but we did not take them into account, and no one in the Ministry of Defense even mentioned these sanctions, because sanctions have become a natural thing for us. The enemies impose sanctions because they are afraid of our exports,” the defense minister said.

- “Yalda” director Masud Bakhshi named best at Antalya Golden Orange festival

Iranian director Masud Bakhshi was crowned best at the 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival in Turkey on Saturday for his “Yalda: A Night for Forgiveness”.

As a co-production between Iran and Norway, the movie is about Maryam, a young woman who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows the victim's family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam's fate will be decided by Nasser's daughter, Mona, on the country's most popular televised reality show. In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

- Decommissioning program to be carried out for Tehran power plants

One of the major programs that Iran’s Energy Ministry is currently following up seriously is increasing the average efficiency of the country’s power plants.

This program is focusing on two major aspects, one of them is upgrading the country’s old power plants and converting several gas power plants into combined cycle plants, and the other one is preventing the use of old power plants with efficiency rates lower than 20 percent.

