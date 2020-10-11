Iran using all its power to defend Yemen

"Iran is utilizing all its power to defend the oppressed people of Yemen in the international arena through numerous regional and international consultations," Khaji said.

He also called for resolving the situation in Yemen through political means.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

