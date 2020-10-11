Iran, number one Muslim country in aerospace sector: Official

Speaking to IRNA on Sunday, Ommi said that naming this week as the World Space Week is a source of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that Iran, the US, and Russia had made proposals to the United Nations for naming a week as World Space Week and the United Nations finally agreed with Iran’s proposal.

Iran’s Aerospace Research Institute is among the top 20 world space institutes, Ommi said.

He stressed that world people cannot live without space technologies as they owe the function of their cell phones to launching different satellites.

