Yemen calls for setting up Iranian tractor assembling line

We expect our brothers in Iran to provide good tractors for Yemen to develop its agricultural sector, Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami said.

He added that due to sanctions and blockade on Yemen, no imports are available.

He noted that despite cruel and unfair sanctions, Yemeni people are trying to materialize their aspirations.

Meanwhile, managing director of Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company Abolfath Ebrahimi expressed readiness for cooperation and supplying Yemeni farmers with tractors.

We are ready to supply light and heavy tractors for Yemen, he said.

He noted that Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company is also ready to provide after-sale services.

