Kharrazi says Trump derogatory remarks will further unite Iranian nation

Speaking exclusively to IRNA political correspondent, Kharrazi said that the US fresh sanctions against 18 Iranian banking institutions aim to bring the Iranian nation to their knees.

He said that the Iranians have resisted to the US pressures despite all the maximum pressure on the country, the US unilateral exit from a 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Any foreign citizen who travels to Iran will see that despite the inflation and economic pressures, basic goods are available in the Iranian domestic market and people continue with their normal life, Kharrazi said.

The objective behind all the US pressures was to bring the Islamic Republic to collapse, but fortunately, with the resistance of the people, the White House did not achieve its sinister goal, he added.

Kharrazi said that US president’s derogatory remarks show that how angry he is with failing to reach his goals about Iran.

When talking to a radio program on Friday, the US president used a new literature about Iran which showed his deep anger with failing to achieve what he expected from maximum pressure on Iran.



