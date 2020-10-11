Martin Mountains in Chabahar; Southern Iran beauties

Martian Mountains (Merrikhi Mountains) gives an amazing view of Iran that evokes an image of planet Mars in one’s mind.

The road leading you to the Martian Mountains is one of the most beautiful roads in Iran. Going to the Martian Mountains, you walk into an area that has a great reputation for its sky sight and offers a spectacular view. It is a strange and wonderful place that invites you to a space trip. These mountains, which are also known as Miniature Mountains, are considered to be a tourist attraction.

The Martian Mountain is one of them, just try visiting it and you would surely get amazed by its eye-catching scenic view.

The mountains are not beautiful for the snowy peaks or green nature, but because of their special shapes and figures, they could not be found anywhere else in the world but they may exist in Marc. The Martian Mountains are only a part of the beauty of Chabahr which always look like it is spring.

The Martian Mountains of Chabahr probably date back to over 5 billion years ago according to historians and geologists. They are as high as 100 meters in most sections. Excavation of many fossils belonging to fish indicates that Martian Mountains were underwater in ancient times.

