Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 11

- Rouhani tells Putin: Iran ready to help resolve Nagorno-Karabakh crisis

President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday expressed Iran’s readiness to help settle the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh through dialogue.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to assist and cooperate in resolving the dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia through negotiation based on international law and with respect for the territorial integrity of the countries,” Rouhani told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone.

- Iran announces fines for people breaching health regulations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced fines for violators as the country has made it mandatory to wear face masks in the capital Tehran in an attempt to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Speaking during a meeting of National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani said Tehran residents would be fined 500,000 riyals ($1.66) for not wearing face coverings and would be given two weeks to pay the amount.

- IME weekly trade tops $221m

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 543,582 tons of commodities, valued at over $221 million, were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the week ending October 8.

A total of 195,262 tons of various products, worth about $99 million, were traded on IME’s domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall, according to ime.co.ir.

- Iranian, Serbian Wrestling Federations to Sign MoU

Wrestling Federations of Iran and Serbia are to sign a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, October 13.

As reported the Zeljko Trajkovic, the President of the Serbian federation is to visit his Iranian counterpart Alireza Dabir in Tehran.

- Iran Derides Trump Over Foul-Mouthed Rant

U.S. President Donald Trump talked up his anti-Iran policy in a profanity-laden tirade, telling conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh that Tehran knows what he called the consequences of undermining the United States.

"Iran knows that, and they’ve been put on notice: if you f--- around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” Trump said.

- FM Zarif Hails ‘Fruitful’ Talks in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif on Saturday hailed "fruitful” talks with his Chinese counterpart on the two countries’ strategic partnership, saying both sides oppose the U.S. unilateralism.

"Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he tweeted. "Rejected U.S. unilateralism and U.S. attempts to create unipolar world. Agreed on strengthening our ties incl 25-yr plan, regional coop, preserving JCPOA & vaccine collab.”

- China: U.S. sanctions on Iran threatens people’s life

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying says the United States’ sanctions on Iran and other countries pose a direct threat to ordinary people’s life and health due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

“The #US arbitrary unilateral economic blockade & financial sanctions on #Iran & other countries undermine their capability to develop economy & improve livelihood and affect the basic human rights of innocent civilians, including women, children, the elderly & the disabled,” Hua said on Friday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account.

- Aluminum ingot production up 71% in 6 months yr/yr

Production of the aluminum ingot in Iran rose 71 percent during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO’s data put the country’s aluminum ingot output at 211,779 tons during the six-month period of this year, while the figure was 123,576 in the same time span of the previous year.

- Iran, Australia confer on expansion of mining co-op

Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Khodadad Gharibpour and the Australian Ambassador to Iran Lyndall Sachs met on Saturday to discuss the expansion of mining cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, Gharibpour called for cooperation with the Australian side in various areas including training, exploration, extraction, and new technologies.

