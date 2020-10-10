China opposed to undermining JCPOA

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yunnan province late on Saturday, Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to maintain strength and efficiency of the nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Beijing believes preserving a comprehensive deal means to protect achievements of multilateralism and a useful way of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation and safeguarding the authority of the United Nations and the Security Council, he said.

Wang further noted that his country proposes establishment of a regional multilateral dialogue platform aimed at protecting the JCPOA in a bid to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties.

Describing Iran and China as strategic partners and with strategic relations, he said that China is willing to strengthen ties with Iran and boost cooperation with it in various fields, including fighting coronavirus.

The world is facing a series of new threats and challenges, Wang said, noting that the international community needs to support multilateralism, fairness and increased cooperation more than ever.

Zarif, for his part, hailed China's great achievements in fighting coronavirus pandemic, saying that a multipolar world is an inevitable process and unipolar hegemony is not sustainable.

China is turning into a major global power and is playing a very important role in restructuring the world, he said.

Appreciating China for its all-out support to Iran in combating the deadly disease, Zarif said that Tehran is willing to expand ties with Beijing in all fields to oppose unilateralism and back multilateralism.

