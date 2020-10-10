Last vital signs of hollow superpower

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department defied Europe's humanitarian objections and targeted Iran’s financial sector by imposing sanctions on 18 Iranian banks with the aim of cutting off the Islamic Republic from the world's financial system.

Over the past three years, the Trump administration has used the harshest economic terrorism against Iran.

Trump is trying to block any path that may lead to the return of the next US Administration to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018.

Also, it is the criminal and inhumane act blocking the way for medical supplies for patients suffering from incurable diseases.

Obviously, the move is contrary to international law and clearly against human rights.

Fresh sanctions on all Iranian banks are aimed at cutting off Iran's banking ties with the world and impose more economic and livelihood pressures on the people.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani termed the US efforts to create serious obstacles in the transfer of currency for medicine and food cruel, terrorist, and inhumane acts.

He pointed out that Americans have so far carried out everything they could against the great Iranian nation, and that they cannot break the Iranian people's resistance by taking inhumane measures.

Earlier, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati blasted imposing sanctions on the Iranian banks, and said that some of the sanctioned banks were handling imports of food and medicine and worked with foreign banks which still have all the necessary waivers from the US government.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twittter @IrnaEnglish