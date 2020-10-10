Zarif hails fruitful talks in China rejecting US unilateralism

Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on the Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Rejected US unilateralism and US attempts to create a unipolar world Agreed on strengthening our ties incl 25-yr plan, regional coop, preserving JCPOA & vaccine collab.

Zarif, heading a high-profile delegation, arrived in China on Friday to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the agenda of Zarif's visit is to exchange views on international, regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations.

