Official: COVID-19 kills 195 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said on Saturday that with the 195 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 28,293.

Some 3,875 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,273 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 496,293 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 403,950 of whom have recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,239 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 4,284,413 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

