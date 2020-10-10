Zarif reviews regional, int'l developments with Chinese Counterpart

Zarif heading a high-profile delegation arrived in China on Friday to hold meetings with senior Chinese officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that the agenda of Zarif's visit is to exchange views on international, regional developments and the expansion of bilateral relations.

According to Khaztibzadeh, the two countries have agreements on important areas such as countering the US unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of countries.

