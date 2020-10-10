UNESCO terms Shajarian as standing heritage of Iran's traditional music

In her Twitter message, Azoulay referred to UNESCO Mozart Medal and the Golden Picasso Medal which were granted to Shajarian to praise his unique creativity and unbreakable commitment.

Iranian classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has passed away on Thursday after suffering a long period of illness.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit on October 5 with unstable general cardiopulmonary and respiratory conditions and decreased level of consciousness, hypertension, and platelets.

He was a legendary singer and a well-respected person among Iranian and all over the world.

United Nations, diplomats, Iranian and foreign ambassadors and embassies in separate messages have so far offered condolences on the demise of Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian.

