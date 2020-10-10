Oct 10, 2020, 12:52 PM
Iran, Pakistan vow to jointly fight on Climate Action

Islamabad, Oct 10, IRNA -- The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan expressing Iranian interest in cooperation with Pakistan in the field of environment stressed the need for working together on Climate Action.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this in a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister of state for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir at the ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Iran-Pakistan cooperation in the field of environment and climate change.

They also called for the development of joint cooperation in the field of deforestation and drought control.

Ambassador Hosseini during the meeting spoke about the close ties between Pakistan and Iran, and of working together on Climate Action.

