Iranian envoy deplores new US sanctions putting at risk life of people

Writing on his personal Instagram page, Gharibabadi said that there is no end to the US “Economic Terrorism”.

They claim, on the one hand, that the imports of food and medicine are not under sanctions, but on the other hand, they block the existing channels for paying the costs of such import items, the ambassador said.

He said that Europe holds a heavy duty in this regard if it is honest in its claim of support for human rights.

Referring to US officials’ claim to continue with their maximum pressure on Iran until the country is forced back into the negotiating table, Gharibabadi said that Washington must have come to know that this approach goes nowhere.

Noting that the US has targeted the dignity and everyday life of Iranian people, the ambassador said that Iranians would make every effort to stop the US administration from making use of the issue for its presidential election or for the aftermath of the US election.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish