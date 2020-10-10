FM spox: Iranians not to be intimidated by US bullying

"The Iranian people aren't intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing & lawless US regime," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran's dignity," he added.

"WE will choose response to US crimes—incl sadistic sanctions & criminal assassination of ISIS #1 enemy Gen Soleimani," Iranian diplomat noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump in an interview with American radio personality "Rush Limbaugh" used an offensive language against Iran which showed the depth of his anger and also the failure of its maximum pressure policy.

Reporting by: Ali Izadi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

