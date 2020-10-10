Iran, Russia mulling to resume flights

In a meeting with the Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko, he called for resuming flights between the two countries.

Neradko, for his part, described Iran-Russia ties as well as their officials' efforts to boost them as significant, saying that the disease has mostly affected Russian international flights, especially the airline Aeroflot.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, out of 78 international airports in Russia, only 7 airports in 7 provinces operate international flights, he said.

Although decisions on the resumption of flights and the lifting of restrictions on international flights will be taken by the Coronavirus Taskforce Headquarters in Russia, the request of the Iranian ambassador will be communicated to the headquarters' chairman, Neradko said.

