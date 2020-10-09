New sanctions signal Trump's desperation in face of Iran, official says

Referring to successive defeats of Trump administration in the face of Iran, he said, "The Trump administration has used all in power over the past three years to deal a blow to the Iranian nation and all its efforts from the Warsaw Conference to the recent Security Council have failed."

The hostile and cruel moves by the Americans, although they have troubled the people of our country and created hardship and problems for them, have not achieved any of the set goals, he said, noting that with heavy economic pressure, they were seeking to make the Iranian people surrender, but they failed.

Their attempts to activate the trigger mechanism and reinstate the UN sanctions also failed due to a series of effective diplomatic activities by Iran, and they found themselves more alone than ever in the international community, Vaezi reiterated.

Describing White House sanctions on Iranian banks as completely illegal, contrary to international law and clearly against human rights, the official stressed that these sanctions will in no way undermine the resolve of the Iranian government and great nation.

He linked the US government's anti-Iran moves to that country's upcoming election, saying that very poor performance of the US government in coronavirus crisis, as well as its adventurism in foreign policy, have lowered Trump's popularity to the minimum level and part of anti-Iranian moves are rooted in this fact.

Condemning the new US attempts against the Iranian people, he said that new sanctions on all Iranian banks are aimed at cutting off Iran's banking ties with the world and impose more economic and livelihood pressures on the people.

However, the government of the Islamic Republic, as in the past, will meet the needs of the country in various ways, Vaezi reiterated.

